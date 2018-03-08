The situation is still tense in Dowa following the death of six year old girl who went missing on Friday last week.

According to information at hand, the nurse at Dowa District Hospital and a patient collapsed on Wednesday following the teargas that the police officers fired at the hospital premises aimed at dispersing the angry mob.

The police officers also smashed windows at the hospital following the fracas.



The development has also affected service delivery at the hospital as nurses and patients have abandoned the place.

The fact of the matter is that that on Friday last week, a five year old girl, Monica Chunga went missing on her way back home after knocking off from Chanju Nursery School.

According to an eye witness who refused to be identified, rumours went round that the girl was being held by a woman residing around the Boma.



This angered some people who on Monday organized themselves, vandalized the suspect’s property and killed her livestock which included pigs and goats, prompting police to fire teargas to quell the situation.

The situation got out of hand on Tuesday and yesterday as people went on rampage.

Meanwhile close to 10 people are in police cell.