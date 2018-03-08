Business came to a standstill in Blantyre on Thursday morning following an earth tremor measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale that hit most parts of the Southern Region.

According to information at hand, workers in most offices in the commercial city had to run for their lives after earth tremor which lasted for a minute.

A visit by faceofmalawi reporter at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices saw workers hovering outside the building.

This situation was also the same at Umoyo House, Immigration and TNM offices.

As this was not enough, a court session at High Court ended prematurely following the earth tremor.

Similar incident happened at Nsanje District Council offices, according to an eyewitness who confided to this publication.

The source said the workers were of the view that building was collapsing due to its condition.

Deputy Director of the department of geology, Kondwani Dombola confirmed of the tremor in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

He said the analysis is underway to establish more details.