After announcing their partnership in January this year, talented musicians, Lawi and Patience Namadingo, have performances during the Easter period.

The two artists, who have won the hearts of many people with their music, will hold their first performance at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on March 30 before storming Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on March 31.

Their third show will be held at Comesa Hall in Blantyre on April 2.

The three shows however, will see people digging deeper as the advance standard ticket is K15,000 with the VIP at K20,000.

The standard ticket at the door will cost K20,000 with K30,000 for VIP.

Lawi’s manager, Emmanuel Maliro, said yesterday that the shows were to give people the best and enjoy music from the two artists.

“We are the Warm Heart of Africa known by our warm smiles, kind hearted and peace loving and caring. Togetherness is our mojo. Let’s celebrate Easter together with crème de la crème of Malawi. Let’s enjoy the music together, authentic and smooth Malawian sound,” Maliro said.

Lawi real name, Francis Phiri, will be going for this outing armed with his latest album Sunset in the Sky which he launched in Lilongwe in December.

For Namadingo, he has several songs to his collection including the latest ‘Goliyati,’ which he released in December last year.

Maliro said recently that he has always believed that Malawi has great talent and has artists, who are doing beautiful music but there was need for unity and put the musical arsenals together.”

Lawi said during a press briefing in January that the partnership was about growing the music industry.

“This relationship will help us as artists to express and understand each other. This is a beautiful relationship which will bring in lots of goodies for the betterment of Malawi music,” Lawi said.

He observed that in unity there is power and that as Lawi, he has talent but bringing in Namadingo’s efforts, meant adding more firepower.

Namadingo, who is the current DStv and Ecobank ambassador, said his partnership with Lawi was the beginning of more things to come.

The two acts also said they look up to Malawians for everything and that this partnership will flourish with the support of Malawians and that this has been done for Malawians.

“There are Malawians, who have wanted the two of us to work together and now that partnership is here. For now let people know that Lawi and Patience are in partnership,” Namadingo said.