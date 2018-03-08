The embassy of Japan and Likuni Mission Hospital in Lilongwe have signed agreement of a grant assistance worth US$40 000 towards procurement of some medical equipment that is lacking at the health facility.

Funds from the grant will be used to buy autoclave and anesthesia apparatuses used for performing sterilization and keeping patients sedated and breathing through exchange of gases respectively.

Speaking during the signing ceremony on Wednesday at embassy’s offices in Lilongwe, Japanese ambassador Kae Yanagisawa said his government thought it wise to support the hospital after noticing the challenges it is currently facing in its theatres.

“The surgical theatre has few machines for surgery and we hope the grant will help to add more equipment by buying two machines,” Yanagisawa said.

She added that the Government of Japan is keen on providing support in hospital management in the country through Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in accordance with the policies of the government of Malawi on hospital reforms.

Yanagisawa further said Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) have been at the centre of introducing hospital management system in various health facilities as their contribution towards improving management of health services in the country.

The ambassador is confident that the grant will also help to improve health care delivery at Likuni Hospital.

The embassy will be looking forward to the speedy procurement and installation of the two types of machines at the facility.

Receiving the grant on behalf of government and the hospital was Health and Population Minister Atupele Muluzi who said the grant has come at the right time when the country is putting much effort in improving quality delivery of health services.

“Government is working hard to improve the operations of the health sector and this kind of support is helpful in achieving that goal,” Muluzi said.

Likuni Mission Hospital has been in operation since 1940 under Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM).

