Police in Lilongwe have expressed unhappiness over increased suicide cases in the city.

According to police in Lilongwe, three suicide cases involving men have already been registered only in the just started month of March.

On 2nd March, Mr Frackson Chisiwitha aged 42, who hailed from Traditional Authority Chikolokoto in Lilongwe committed suicide by hanging in his house. He was later found dead by his 15-year-old child hanging from the roof top.

Also on 6th march, 33-year-old Elia Dausi hanged himself to death and he was found around 17:00hrs by his wife as she was coming from the borehole to withdraw water. He hailed from Traditional Authority Chitukula.

On the same date of 6th March, Mr Pheronce Pendame aged 39 committed suicide by drinking rat poison while his wife was away from home.

However, police have stated that the reason for all these deaths is still unknown. They have since repeated on advising the general public to seek other ways of dealing with their problems than to take their own lives.