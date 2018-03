Four leading Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and some activists have demanded Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe to immediately resign because of allegations of abuse in his role for government to allocate…

The post Malawi CSOs presents Goodall with three daggers- resign, get sacked, face court: State House back Finance minister appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link