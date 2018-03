Most residents in the Southern part of Malawi on Thursday morning were taken by surprise following an earth tremor that hit the region.

The tremor which lasted for almost a minute happened at exactly 10:50 hours.

Many people took the issue to the social media to express their shock and others even went further by calling upon Malawians to repent.

“eeeeh this is a warning, lapani guys,” wrote Atusaye.

More details to come