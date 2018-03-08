The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has started inspections aimed at removing imported meat and meat products from shops in the country.

MBS will also be impounding meat at borders across the country.

This follows the ban on importation of meat and meat products from South Africa and other countries in the Southern African region which has been instituted after an outbreak of listeria in South Africa.

The listeria bacteria which has led to deaths of people in the rainbow nation is believed to have originated from meat and meat products.

MBS says in a statement that it has immediately instituted vigorous inspections in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba to confiscate imported meat and meat products.

“During the inspections, MBS inspectors will be removing the affected meat and meat products from the shops and collecting samples of the same for laboratory analysis.

“The MBS will also impound and/or quarantine meat and meat products at border posts to prevent entry of the same into the country and this will remain in force until the exercise and related orders are revoked,” says the statement.

According to the bureau, the aim is to protect Malawian consumers from exposure to health hazards related to consumption of contaminated meat products.

Meanwhile, MBS has advised Malawians to desist from buying and eating imported meat and its products and to alert the bureau of any shopping outlets which will still be selling the imported meat.