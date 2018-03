Kenneth Bwanali, who has expressed interest to contest against Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera for the top seat during the forthcoming convention, has challenged ythe party president to resign for being part…

The post MCP presidential challenger Kenneth Bwanali calls Chakwera to resign over MPs payout: ‘Pave way for ACB probe’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link