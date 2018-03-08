Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi has disclosed that government has banned all processed meat products from South Africa.

This is in reaction to the Listeria outbreak in South Africa which has claimed over 180 lives and 980 people have been affected.

Several southern African states including neighbouring Mozambique and Zambia have also banned processed meat from South Africa.

Listeria is believed to have originated in a factory in the northern city of Polokwane, South Africa which makes Enterprise Food products.