Malawi’s only netball exports Mwawi Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula will join the national team, the Queens in New Zealand en route to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Kumwenda plays for Melbourne Vixens in the Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball…

The post Mwawi, Mvula to join Malawi Queens in New Zealand for Commonwealth games appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





