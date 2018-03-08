



The country’s netball exports Mwawi Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula will join the Malawi Queens in New Zealand where they will feature in the Taini Jamison Quad Series this month, ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Australia between April 5 and 16.

Queens assistant coach Whyte Mlilima said the two lofty shooters would not be part of the camping squad at the Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) due to their busy schedule at their respective clubs.

“They will not be with us in camp but they will join us in New Zealand. Both are in incredible form at their respective clubs and we have no doubt that they will be in good shape when we meet,” he said.

The Griffin ‘Zagalo’ Saenda-led national netball team started a two-week long training on Tuesday with 18 of the 22 players that were called into camp.

Apart from Kumwenda and Mvula, other players that are yet to join camp are Mary Banya (Blue Eagles Sisters), who is down with malaria, and Fanny Mwale (Mafco Soldiers), who is committed at her workplace.

The Queens are expected to take advantage of the Commonwealth Games to improve their stand on the International Netball Federation (INF) rankings, where they are second in Africa and sixth in the world.

However, the Queens’ technical panel has complained that two weeks are not enough for preparations for global event and they bank on “the very best netball players that have been called into camp” to do well.

Recalled shooter Sindi Simtowe-Msowoya, who alongside defenders Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda and Carol Mtukule-Ngwira have been in active on matenal grounds, said they are ready to restore the country’s lost pride.

Last year, the Queens suffered 10-straight losses in test series and Fast5 World Netball.

The post Mwawi, Mvula to join Queens in Australia appeared first on The Nation Online.





