Mzimba North East member of Parliament (MP) Olipa Muyaba Chiluba, has said the governing Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) should forget about their idea of unseating her for the 2019 May tripartite elections, describing the plot as an “entirely…

The post Mzimba MP Chiluba challenges ruling DPP: ‘You can’t unseat me’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link