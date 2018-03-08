



In a quest to continue providing tailor-made investment scheme solutions to customers Old Mutual Unit Trust has unveiled three value added services to its scheme.

Announcing this at a press briefing in Blantyre Old Mutual Unit Trusts (Malawi) Limited, Managing Director James Mhura said the value added services are designed to improve client experience.

‘Today we witness another key milestone where we are announcing to the public the availability of three new value added services that aim at further improving the customer experience of unit trust investors. These services are aimed at increasing the customer’s flexibility and convenience in dealing with Old Mutual Unit Trusts while the products remain more and more transparent,” said Mhura

Mhura said the three valued added services namely , debit card , invest through direct debit and Track your investment account online – Web View Access enable customers to enjoy more investing and make their experience with Old Mutual Unit Trusts simpler and quicker.

“We have placed Point of Sale (POS) machines in all four of our service centres, that is here in Blantyre, Lilongwe Gateway Mall, Lilongwe City Centre and Mzuzu. These machines will enable our customers to use their ATM/Debit card to deposit funds and invest into their unit trust account as opposed to drawing cheques or cash deposits into our account, the customer will save time spent queuing in banking halls, ensure more security of their funds,” he said.

He added “Our customers can now also enjoy the flexibility and freedom of investing or specifically adding up on their investment with us on their preferred date with a monthly bank debit order which they can be easily set up at our offices at no additional cost to them. Finally, upon going through a simple registration process our customers will have access to track the performance of their investment account anytime and anywhere through our online portal. This service will offer the transparency much needed by customers.”

Old Mutual Unit Trusts remains the first and only registered collective investment scheme operator in Malawi since 2011.A collective investment scheme is simply, several or more individuals pooling together funds for investment with the sole purpose of earning a return on their investment.

