



Malawi Police Service investigators working on the case of murder suspect, Misozi Chanthunya, have finished their work and submitted their report to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), The Daily Times understands.

Chanthunya was brought back last week from South Africa, where he fled to in 2010, after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Linda Gasa.

National Police deputy spokesperson, Thomeck Nyaude, Wednesday said the ball is now in the DPP’s court.

“The role of the police was to take him from South Africa, investigate and charge him. Thereafter, it is the role of the DPP to take the matter further. We completed the investigations and we submitted the facts to the DPP. It is their role now to take him to court,” Nyaude said.

Sources indicate that, apart from Mangochi where the suspect was taken to on Saturday, the investigators also went to his house in Blantyre.

According to the sources, the case will be heard in Blantyre because Mangochi, the district where the offence is alleged to have been committed, is close to the commercial city.

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs spokesperson, Pilirani Masanjala, yesterday confirmed that the ministry has received a report on the case.

“Now having received the report and analysed it, a committal certificate has to be issued so that Mr Chanthunya should be committed to the High Court. He will be committed to the High Court very soon,” Masanjala said.

However, he could not say whether the case would be heard in Blantyre or Lilongwe, asking The Daily Times to check with him today.

Through a South African court, Chanthunya challenged his extradition with an argument that he would be sentenced to death as capital punishment remains in the laws of Malawi.

Locally, his lawyer was fighting for bail at the High Court in Lilongwe but the court dismissed the application.





