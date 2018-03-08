Soldier Lucius Banda has said that the launch of his 19th album titled Crimes at Lilongwe Golf Club on Sunday was affected by rain.

He said the rain came late on when the launch was about to hit the climax and that more people, who were outside, had to leave.

“More people came but they were yet to get inside and with the rain some decided to leave. But all in all those, who came enjoyed the launch. I am happy to have launched the album,” Lucius said.

The launch had an appetising line-up which included Chileka reggae group, Black Missionaries.

“It’s a trend in Lilongwe where people come for shows around 6pm and rain started that time and although it stopped later, some were forced to stay indoors,” the musician said.

He said after Lilongwe, he would be launching Crimes in Blantyre and Mzuzu as well as other areas.

“We are not rushing into doing this, we have to prepare well and also look at the dates because we also have other musicians launching their work,” the ‘Mabala’ star said.

The 12-track album, which was first launched in South Africa in December last year and speaks highly of the sufferings of Malawians, has songs such as ‘Chida Cha Mtendere’, ‘Chako,’ ‘Zithumwa’, and ‘Touch Me’.

Lucius has since said that he is also working on a DVD for the album which he would launch very soon.

The musician has also put Crimes, which has received an overwhelming response, online on platforms such as ITunes, Tidal, Spotify and Amazon Music to reach out to everyone.