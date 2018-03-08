



State House has rubbished calls from some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to have Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe fired over the K4 billion which was initially secretly meant for 86 members of Parliament (MPs).

Speaking in an interview Wednesday, State House Press Secretary, Mgeme Kalilani, described the calls as ridiculous, saying the role of the minister in public funds appropriation is to present and, where need be, explain appropriation proposals before Parliament.

Kalilani said it is inappropriate to blame Gondwe for a matter that was unanimously agreed upon by MPs during the recent budget review meeting.

He spoke in response to a petition from CSOs.

“The granting or denial of approval to spend is not within the powers of the Minister of Finance. In the case of the K3.2 billion constituency project funds allocations, the whole House, including the opposition side, approved it. How then should the minister be blamed for a decision that our MPs made collectively?” Kalilani questioned.

Adding: “I find the call for the Minister of Finance to resign or get fired on the basis of the K3.2 billion project funds allocations completely ridiculous.”

In a petition co-signed by Timothy Mtambo of Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Charles Kajoloweka of Youth and Society and Gift Trapence of Centre for the Development of People, among others, the CSOs say Gondwe’s role in the scandal is a huge betrayal to Malawians.

They accuse him of going against the very austerity measures that he preaches about in favour of political appeasement at the expense of suffering Malawians.

The rights groups then called for his resignation adding that if he does not resign, President Peter Mutharika should fire his finance minister.

“Taxpayers can no longer guarantee safety of their resources in the hands of Goodall Gondwe. If he does not resign, we call upon the President of the Republic of Malawi, Peter Mutharika, to rise to the occasion and fire him as Minister of Finance,” reads the petition in part.

The CSOs say by firing Gondwe, the President would be distancing his government from the conduct displayed by him and the MPs who passed the vote of the money whose origin has not yet been disclosed to Malawians.

Speaking in a subsequent interview, Kajoloweka called on Mutharika to address the nation on the matter, a demand which Kalilani shot down.

Kalilani said: “What would the President be addressing them [Malawians] on exactly? Are they suggesting that they don’t know how budget appropriation processes happen in Parliament? If they find this reasonable and worthy their time, let them put their request in writing and submit to the Office of the President and Cabinet.”

Meanwhile, the CSOs have renewed their calls on the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) to commence investigations into the matter.





