Words can strengthen a relationship and they can also pull down a relationship so it’s really important you use the right words when communicating with your partner.

Here are 12 phrases you should never use when communicating with your partner

1. “WHY CAN’T YOU BE LIKE…..?”

It’s never right to compare your partner to someone else. Even if you are trying to help, it does more harm than good.

2. “YOU ARE ALWAYS ANNOYING”

It’s never right to tell your partner this because you insinuate there aren’t any happy moments with your partner.

3. “YOU CAN’T DO ANYTHING RIGHT”

You make your partner feel worthless when you say this to your partner. If you truly love someone, you will never make him/her feel worthless.

4. “IT’S FINE”

Telling your partner it’s fine when it’s obvious you aren’t happy about something is wrong. Your partner isn’t a mind-reader so it’s important you say how you feel.

5. “YOU’RE SO STUPID”

Never call your partner stupid no matter the circumstances. You should never insult the intelligence of your partner and don’t even use anger as an excuse.

6. “YOU LOOK AWFUL”

Saying this about your partner’s appearance is wrong as it could destroy your partner’s self-esteem.

7. “I WISH YOU COULD AFFORD TO BUY ME…”

We should be content with what our partner earns. It’s really not fair when you fault your partner for not earning more.

8. “IF YOU LOVE ME, YOU WILL BUY ME ….”

Manipulation shouldn’t be found in a healthy relationship and demanding gifts as prove of love is an act of manipulation. Love should never be conditional.

9. “YOU’RE OVERREACTING”

Saying this to your partner is hurtful because it signifies your partner’s emotions aren’t important.

10. “IT’S ALL YOUR FAULT”

Placing the blame on your partner when something goes wrong isn’t the right thing to do. It’s never all one’s fault.

11. “MY EX WAS BETTER IN BED”

It’s wrong to tell your partner that your ex was better in bed. Your current partner should always be the best in bed.

12. “YOU SHOULD KNOW HOW I FEEL”

Your partner isn’t a mind-reader so he/she can’t know how you feel until you verbally express your feelings.