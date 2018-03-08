Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody two men for unlawfully collecting money from shop owners who sell Mozambique cooking oil in the city.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula identified the suspects as 23-year-old Henry Singano and Scott Chimbayo, 28 who claimed he was a Malawi Defence Soldier from Kamuzu Barracks.

According to Dandaula, the two were arrested after some well-wishers tipped the police about their ongoing mission. Police found Scott in full military attire while his friend was in civilian.

It is reported that Scott was demanding money from any businessman found selling Mozambican cooking oil in pretense that he was MDF soldier and Henry was his brother.

After being arrested, Malawi army officers were called to identify Scott but it was known that he was a fake MDF soldier.

120 litres of cooking oil and a Toyota Hilux which the two were using was confiscated.

They will soon appear in court to answer robbery charges contrary to section 301 of the penal code.