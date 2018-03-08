Zomba District Health Office (DHO) has expressed concern after noting that some people are vandalizing chlorine buckets installed near water facilities thinking they contain family planning contraceptives.

District Health Officer, Raphael Piringu raised the concern Monday in an interface meeting with the media.

The buckets were erected by Evidence Action as one way of ensuring that communities have access to safe water to reduce cases of waterborne related diseases such as cholera.

“We are surprised to learn that certain misguided people vandalize the facilities which enable communities to chlorinate the water they draw from boreholes,” lamented Piringu adding that such men harbor a misconception that the bucket contains contraceptives for family planning.

He therefore appealed to the communities to take care of the facilities saying they have been installed to help fight waterborne related diseases.

He said: “Lets cherish the initiative. Zomba is the only district that has benefited from the initiative. The buckets do not contain drugs for family planning.”

On Cholera, the DHO said the district has not yet recorded any cholera case and that it has put in place proper mechanisms to prevent the same.

Piringu called upon residents to continue observing hygienic practices at all times to prevent the outbreak of cholera which has affected some districts in the country.

For the past years, Zomba has been one of the cholera hotspots due to some unhygienic practices along the lake Chirwa.

