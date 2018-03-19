Chitipa First Grade Magistrate Court has slapped a 19-year-old man to 6 years imprisonment for theft and burglary offences.

The convict has been identified as Harry Siyame who stole items worth K98.000.00 from the house of Maria Nazumwa on the night of 21st January.

The state prosecutor Sub-Inspector Fancy Sichali told the court that around during that day around 22hrs, Siyame broke into Nazumwa`s house where among others he stole, 4 inch double mattress, blanket, lap top bag and others all worth K98.000.00.

He was then arrested following a police investigation and charged for an offence of burglary and theft contrary to section 309 and 278 of the penal code respectively.

In court, the prosecutor asked the court to pass a stiff custodial sentence, arguing that though the convict is a first offender and young but the offence he committed is serious and common in the area.

In mitigation, the 19-year-old pleaded for a lenient sentence saying that he stays with his grandparents despite having both parents.

In his judgment, his worship First Grade Magistrate Julius Kalambo concurred with the state that the convict has proved to be a formidable thief as he planned and used weapons to commit the offence.

He then sentenced Siyame to 6 years for burglary and 18 months imprisonment with hard labor and the sentences are to run concurrently.