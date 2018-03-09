



The national and diocesan coordinators of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi have lashed out at President Peter Mutharika’s regime, which they accuse of losing integrity and commitment to democratic governance.

Nine diocesan coordinators that met at Uber House in Blantyre on Wednesday have issued a statement in which they have cautioned the church’s faithful to seriously assess the conduct and behaviour of leaders ahead of 2019 tripartite elections.

In the statement made available to The Daily Times, the coordinators say they have noted with dismay the wanton disregard for democratic governance whose vital principles are, among other things, transparency and accountability in using government resources.

They have since commended the media for taking head-on duty bearers who have been implicated in the misallocation of public funds.

“At the meeting, we noted with great concern government misallocation of public funds to 86 Members of Parliament as a way of allegedly thanking them for shooting down the Electoral Reforms Bills as it was reported in the media. We are joining calls that are being made for the concerned ministers of Finance and Local Government to honourably resign. We call on President Peter Mutharika to take appropriate action against the ministers,” the statement says.

They also say this is a clear portrayal of mismanagement of public funds and evidence of a leadership that is corrupt and lacks integrity.

They further say it was unethical for the minister to spend huge sums of money without knowing the source, conditions attached and without seeking approval of Parliament.

According to the coordinators, this is in line with their mandate of ensuring God’s reign of justice and peace on earth through the promotion of transparency, accountability and respect for the rule of law.





