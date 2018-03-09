



Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has set March 17 to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) at Falls Baptist Hall, in Lilongwe.

According to the invitation letter, addressed to districts football associations signed by CRFA general secretary Bernard Chiwiruwiru Harawa, three representatives from the districts have been invited to the AGM.

“The agendas include reports of 2017 season that will include finances, 2018 season preparations,” reads the invitation in part.

CRFA vice-general secretary Antonio Manda, in an interview said there is possibility of hiking the affiliation fee.

“The reason is that we seriously want to deal with biased officiation which for the past seasons, home-based referees have been accused of bias.

“So, we want the referees to be rotating and this will need a lot of money; hence, the idea to hike affiliation fee. However, we will be considerable because most of our teams are self-sponsored teams,” said Manda.

Meanwhile, Chipiku Stores has hiked sponsorship for the 2018 season by 20 percent, from K10 million to K12 million.

Chipiku Stores regional manager Ezar Nkozentani disclosed this during the 2017 season prize presentation which took place at Kasungu Lodge.

