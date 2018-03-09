



The London based, FCV International Football Academy on Wednesday donated two sets of uniforms to Rawo Football Academy (RFA) at Mtengowanthenga in Dowa.

RFA director Rabson Woodwell said the donation, that includes socks, is part of the benefit from the partnership the two parties signed.

“We are grateful for the donation as it will help to motivate the children.

“We joined the forum for African Football Academy and I came across an advert that they were looking for partnership with academies from Africa. We applied and later sealed this partnership; hence, this donation,” said Woodwell.

FCV International director Graham Starmer said he was delighted to help RFA.

“The reason we are glad to help Rawo Football Academy is the fact we are an International Football Academy and in the 10 years we have been running our academy, we have seen some very talented players but they just could never have joined us in the UK because they did not have the financial backing to come over to the UK.

“We feel as a company it is very important to give something back to young footballers and football clubs, not only here in the UK but also overseas. It also helps raise awareness in your country of our Academy,” said Starmer.

The two uniforms are Joma and Italian Lotto-branded.

FCV International Academy, based in Stamford, offers academic football courses for aspiring footballers aged 14 and above.

They also provide a variety of courses, including two- year BTEC Sports studies course delivered by the world renowned centre for Sporting excellence Loughborough College.

The post FCV donates uniforms to Rawo FA appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link