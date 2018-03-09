South Africa’s music group Distruction Boyz is set to perform in the country in May courtesy of Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge in Blantyre.

James Makunje Jr of Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge confirmed the development yesterday.

“Distruction Boyz will perform at Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge on May 12. This is one way of saying thank you to people for the support,” Makunje Jr said.

He said they were happy to bring the group to give people a treat adding that this will be a special once off performance.

“It’s going to be the biggest event we have ever hosted since we opened; we have a lot of fantastic things planned for the night. It’s not just a typical party we are going above and beyond,” he said.

This is not the first time that Fifteen Sports Bar and Lounge will be bringing an international act.

Last year they hosted South African Heavy K. They have also hosted South Africa’s female singer and guitarist Zahara.

Makunje Jr, who is part of the team that is behind the Nyasa Music Awards to be held in May at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, was also part of the team that brought into the country South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest.

The show is expected to cost people K15,000 on entry.

“We decided to bring them because they are in the top five trending artists currently, so we would like to host such artists at our establishment so our patrons can have a good time,” he said.

According to Wikipedia, Distruction Boyz is a Gqom music duo from Durban, South Africa which consists of recording artists and record producers Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi and Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu.

Their debut album Gqom Is the Future was certified gold by Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa) making it the first Gqom album to ever achieve this status.

The group released their breakout single titled ‘Omunye’ which features Benny Maverick and Dladla Mshunqisi.

The song was certified gold by Risa.