Chisomo Women’s Choir Thyolo CCAP will this Sunday unveil their DVD titled Yesu Pobwera at Thyolo CCAP Church.

The 20-member women choir which was formed to minister the word of God through music first dropped the Yesu Pobwera CD before working on its DVD.

“It has not been that easy to come up with the DVD but God has been on our side. We are thankful to God for the talent and again we would like to thank all those who assisted us throughout the project,” Pilirani Nowa Muliyekha, the group’s vice chairlady said.

Choir master, Ida Chindozi Banda, said they have worked very hard as a group and that they were looking for nothing but the best during the launch.

“It’s always difficult for groups especially in rural areas to produce a DVD. It costs a lot and you have to really work extra hard. All the same we want to have the DVD on the ground so as to reach out to more people,” Banda said.

The 11-track DVD has songs such as ‘Ambuye Wauka’, ‘Gwiritsani Yesu’, ‘Ndidze Pafupipa’, ‘Zizindikiro Za Nthawi’, ‘Ine Ndalapa’, and ‘Panjira Ya Chikhristu’.

But typical of many church choirs in the country who use unprofessional producers, who do shoddy work, it is the same thing with the Yesu Pobwera DVD which has shortfalls.

Music videos require quality and creativity but that lacks in most of the songs in the DVD.

With that said many women choirs score points on presentation and it is the same with Chisomo Women’s Choir Thyolo CCAP.

The launch will be spiced up by several other acts with Favoured Martha as the guest artist.