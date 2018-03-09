Businessman Misozi Charles Chanthunya who is being accused of murdering a pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend is expected to appear before Zomba Magistrate Court today.

Chanthunya was extradited back home from South Africa last week where he has been since 2010.

On Saturday Chanthunya was taken by investigators to Lake Malawi resort district of Mangochi the alleged crime scene to obtain information.

According to information at hand, Chanthunya will appear before Zomba Magistrate court to mark the commencement of the case.

The case is also expected to be committed to the High Court.

More details to come….