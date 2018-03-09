Minister of Finance and Economic Development Goodall Gondwe has rebuffed calls of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) asking him to resign over the controversial 4 billion kwacha constituency funding.

Gondwe is said to have splashed MK4 billion without Parliament’s authority on about 86 constituencies belonging to government legislators who shot down the electoral reform bills during previous seating of the house.

The decision was later reversed following a protest from opposition MPs led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. All the MPs agreed to share equally the cash.

Although this was the case, CSOs demanded an immediate resignation of Gondwe after failing to explain the main source of the said money.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Gondwe refused to resign, saying his hands are clean.

Presidential Press Officer Mgeme Kalilani also backed Gondwe on the matter.

He reminded the CSOs that the role of the Finance Minister in public funds appropriation is to present and where need be, explain appropriation proposals before Parliament.

“In the case of the constituency project funds allocations, the whole House, including the opposition side, approved it. How then should the Minister of Finance be blamed for a decision that our members of Parliament collectively made?

“I find the call for the Minister of Finance to resign or get fired on the basis of the project funds allocations completely ridiculous,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chancellor College political analyst Ernest Thindwa said while the call is necessary, the feasibility of Gondwe resigning is doubtful, arguing Malawi is a society where voluntary resignation is not practiced.