As some quarters led by Paramount Chief Lundu of Nsanje are busy attacking Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) church describing him as ‘Satanist’, this is not the case with Lilongwe based gospel singer Frank Waya who has released a new hit single praising man of God.

The song, titled ‘Bushiri’, urges Man of God also popularly known as ‘Major 1’ among his followers to disregard those people who are against him and continue reaching out to the needy.

“Musaleke kuthandiza osauka, Yehova wakutumani inu, Musaleke kuthandiza okalamba, Yehova wakutumani inu,” the Chorus goes.

After listening to the hit produced by Steven Meleka of Studio M in Chilobwe Township, one will appreciate the hidden talents that upcoming artists in the country such as Wire have when it comes to composing songs.

Speaking in an interview with faceofmalawi reporter, Wire said he adores Bushiri’s teachings and that’s why he thought of composing the song.

“I started following Bushiri when he was ministering in Mzuzu and up to the time he left the evergreen City for South Africa where he launched his Church. Bushiri’s teachings touch my heart very much and sometimes I even wish that all preachers both locally and internationally were like him,” said Wire.

Waya also urged the general public to desist from attacking preachers.

“Judging one another is inhuman therefore people should not rush into judging men of God as it is only God who has the power to do so. There are many preachers who are rich but they don’t have a heart of sharing as that of Bushiri,” said Waya.

When asked on whether he is doing this to earn favour from Bushiri, Waya trashed the accusation saying he is only appreciating the good work that the Prophet is doing.

The singer released his first two singles ‘Ndalira’ and ‘Paulendo in 2013 and currently is planning to releasing his debut album.

Some of his songs can be downloaded by clicking here