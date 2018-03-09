By Orchestra Kamanga

One of the best Lodges in the country Howa Lodge which is opposite Namiyango Filling Station along Robert Mugabe Highway (Midima road) has promised to improve its facilities like accommodation standards and provide sea food.

Tabitha Howa who is Housekeeping Supervisor and Manageress said at the moment the Lodge is not providing International food but local only.

“Our future plans is to provide highly standards facilities and provide international food to attract more customers and tourists in line with tourism standards,” said a 21 year old Manageress.

She said shortly the Lodge accommodated tourists from USA, Zambia and Mozambique hence it was necessary to improve the standards to meet tourism requirement.

Howa lodge has 24 rooms all self-contained but the only different is rooms size, room location plus facilities because others have TV, fun and linen are also different. The room price ranges from K5, 000, K8, 000, K10, 000 and K15, 000 (family room).

Tabitha Howa who is pursuing a Diploma in Hospitality Management at Malawi Institute of Tourism (MIT) encourages customers and tourists to patronize the Lodge to appreciate its best saying nsima is at K1500 only and they provide chips and local chicken at low prices.

“Our employees are very polite, great personality towards customers care, experienced and professional from MIT. The place is very clean and quite with maximum security and large parking area,” she said.