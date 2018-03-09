Kenya’s president and opposition leader have promised to begin a process of reconciliation following last year’s bitterly contested election.

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga spoke on national TV after holding their first public meeting since the poll.

About 150 people were killed in the aftermath of the disputed election.

Earlier this year, Mr Odinga swore himself in as the “people’s president” and refused to recognise election winner Mr Kenyatta as head of state.

Until now, both had dismissed calls for talks.