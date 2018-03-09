



Malawi boxing promoter Jack Gunde has expressed interest to bid for and host the World Boxing Council (WBC) final elimination rematch between the country’s female boxer Ruth Chisale and Zambian Lorita Muzeya.

The bout will determine a mandatory challenger for WBC Women’s World Welterweight belt against the holder Cecilia Braekhus of Norway.

WBC is expected to auction the rematch after the two boxers’ camps failed to agree on terms as Chisale’s camp refused to accept an offer of $1 500 (about K1.1 million) from Muzeya’s manager Chris Malunga.

“We need the bout in Malawi and we are trying our best to win the bid,” said Gunde, managing director of Gunde Boxing Promotions, who hosted the non-title bout between Malawi Defence Force (MDF) boxer Chimwemwe Chiotcha and challenger Simeon Tcheta last weekend.

Chisale expressed delight at Gunde’s interest, saying it will help to let Malawians to see for themselves what she is capable of doing on the international stage.

“I feel good to see a Malawian promoter has expressed interest to host my bout,” she said.

Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) president Lonzoe Zimba welcomed the idea and advised Chisale not to focus much on the monetary gains from the fight but rather reaching greater heights in the world boxing circles.

The WBC ordered the rematch following an appeal by Chisale’s team that there were various irregularities in the initial fight that saw Muzeya winning on unanimous points’ decision on December 30 2017 in Lusaka, Zambia.

During the bout, the judges scored 79-75, 78-71 and 79-74 in favour of Muzeya. Nevertheless, a number of observers, including Zambian publication www.lusakatimes.com described Muzeya’s victory as a daylight robbery.

