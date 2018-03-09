Female solidarity is as important as music to Malawian singer Hazel Mak.

She is behind a development programme called Malawi Girls Rock, which supports budding entrepreneurs.

“We have to stick together as women. There’s beauty and magic in the sisterhood,” she told BBC Focus on Africa on International Women’s Day.

Listen to her singing one of her songs – Ine Ndi Iwe which means You and I in Chichewa – which she says is an apt choice for its themes of sisterhood

