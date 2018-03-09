



Former Judiciary spokesperson, Mlenga Mvula, has expressed interest in contesting for the post of Be Forward Wanderers’ General Secretary in Executive Committee elections slated for March 25.

Mvula, former general secretary, David Kanyenda, and ex-Wanderers’ chief supporter, Yona Malunga, are among few aspirants who have declared interest in the elections.

Mvula said Wanderers fans and other stakeholders have approached him to join the team’s administration, following his assistance to the club.

“It is a serious matter and I am launching my manifesto on Sunday at Kanjedza in Blantyre.

There are a number of things, which I would like to see change at our club. The team has not been doing well recently and we want to revive the old Wanderers. I will also fight for the change of team colours. We want Wanderers to revert to its traditional blue and white,” Mvula said.

The Nomads switched to orange and white after landing sponsorship of Japanese second-hand automobile dealers, Be Forward Limited.

Last week, Malunga announced that he would contest for the chairmanship while current Executive Committee member, Andrew Mwadala, is eyeing the third chairmanship post.

But Kanyenda said he was consulting supporters, trustees and other stakeholders on the position he should contest for.

“I have made up my mind, but I wouldn’t settle for less than general secretary post. There are posts for chairman and general secretary. My interest in contesting comes because others have noted that my skills could help the team in its administration. There are lots of things which contribute to the team’s poor performance. As you are aware, the issue of discipline is also big at the team,” Kanyenda said.

Wanderers’ Board of Trustees Chairperson, Rashy Gaffar, was not available to give an update on preparations for the elections.

His vice, James Chuma, said he was not part of the election team due to his position as Chairperson of Malawi National Council of Sports.

The elections were supposed to take place in February, but they were shifted due to the team’s participation in Confederation of African Football Champions League.

Supporters’ committee elections took place recently and Mervin Nkunika was voted Chairperson.





