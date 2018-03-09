Award winning filmmaker, Joyce Mhango Chavula, will premiere her latest film Nyasaland at Madsoc Theatre in Lilongwe on March 24.

Mhango Chavula, who released the film’s trailer on YouTube, recently said she has taken advantage of Madsoc Theatre’s celebration of women to premiere the movie.

“It’s a great opportunity for people in Lilongwe to see the film and then from there we will move to other places. It’s good to launch the film in March because it’s a month we celebrate women,” she said.

The Film Association of Malawi (Fama) vice president said that the post production for the film took her a while.

“We are almost good to start the festival rounds this year and I want to promote it as much as possible,” the film maker said.

According to the synopsis, a woman, upon her return to the village to see her sick father, is shocked to find him dead and buried.

What follows is her encounter with the hyena that is terrorising the village and so happens to be a human being.

With the help of a young man, she takes the hyena head on and saves her village.

Mhango Chavula made history for Malawi in 2016 when her film Lilongwe triumphed in the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

She was the first to win an award in the AMVCAs for Malawi and the first to notch the Best Movie –Southern Africa Award which was introduced in 2016.

Lilongwe also triumphed in the inaugural Malawi Film Festival awards organised by M-Theatre, now The Underground last year where Mhango Chavula also got the Best Director award.

Mhango Chavula also received a nomination in the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2014 for Best Feature Film by Director for her movie No More Tears.