A security guard who was guarding at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium has been arrested after being found looting water taps which were planted around the stadium.

The suspect has been identified as Stephano Mbewe, an employee of Omega Security Services.

It is reported that water taps around the stadium have been discovered stolen from last month, February.

Due to this, an inside investigation was launched. In the process, some well-wishers tipped the police that most of the people stealing the taps are security guards from Omega Security Services which were among some people employed to ensure the safety of the properties around the stadium.

On 26 February, police intercepted Mbewe with a bag that contained one water tap and a plier. Upon being questioned, he denied allegations of stealing hence the police took him to Lingadzi police station.

He was again questioned on 7 March when he disclosed that he has been stealing the taps and been selling them to vendors in Chinsapo 2.

On Wednesday, 7 March police marched him to where he has been selling the taps and 25 water taps were found from the 30 water taps which are so far recorded missing from the stadium.

Meanwhile, mbewe is being kept in police custody where he is waiting to answer charges in accordance to offence committed.

Last year in December, 3 people were also arrested for looting 15 Galvanised pipes which support the fence wire of the stadium.

The criminals took advantage of the electricity blackout which was experienced on that day.