



The Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody referee McKnight Nyekheya for allegedly killing a player in Thyolo.

Nyekheya, 28, is suspected to have hit to death a yet-to-be identified player for Billiat whose team was baying for his blood.

According Foster Benjamin, Chikwawa Police Station spokesperson the incident occurred on Wednesday at Chilengo School Ground in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka during the match between Billiat and Chilengo.

Benjamin disclosed that in that game, which was in a one-one affair, referee Nyekheya disallowed a penalty which prompted Billiat to vent their anger on him.

The police publicist added that in the ensuing chaos, the referee escaped and sought refuge in the nearby house. Billiat players, however, went after and smoked him out in utter frustration.

Eventually, the referee picked up a stick and assaulted one player before he vanished into the maize field.

“Therfore the assaulted player is reported to have died on arrival at the hospital. Following the development, angry villagers and Billiat players descended on the suspect’s home at Makhomo Village and set his house ablaze. They went on killing all livestock and demolishing the house belonging to the suspect’s parents.

“The mob further trekked to the suspect’s business place at Mkhate Trading Centre in Chikwawa and looted items which, among others, include a refrigerator, home theatre, mattress and 4 duvet covers. Nyekheya turned himself over to Nchalo Police Post before before transfered to Chikwawa Police Station. He is facing a murder charg,” said Benjamin

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the suspects who demolished the houses and looted the suspect’s property.

Nyekheya hails from Makhomo Village in the area of Senior Chief Mphuka in Thyolo District.

