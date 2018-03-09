Former Airtel Trace Music Star Season I representative, Sam Mjura Mkandawire, has admitted that he has not done enough on the ground as regards his music and that this year he wants to raise his profile.

The singer and keyboardist has been vibrant performing with other artists including his recent outing with Ernest Ikwanga at the Sauti Za Busara Festival in Tanzania.

But he has not done much on his part despite promising to do more following his impressive exploits in Airtel Trace Season I for Malawi where he came out top pocketing K14 million.

The keyboardist went on to represent Malawi at the Pan African contest in Kenya where he came sixth.

“I should admit I have not done much to raise my profile but that does not mean there is nothing on the ground. I am actually in the studio at the moment working on an album,” Mkandawire said.

He said he has been kept busy with different corporate projects which restricted him from his own projects.

“I took a break on my projects because I was busy with other projects but I am back now and this year people will get to sample my new album. I am in the studio at the moment and I have already finished some of the songs,” he said.

The keyboardist could not be drawn to say when the album will be ready.

“For now I can say there is progress but I am taking my time. It’s not just about releasing the songs but offering the best so people should just watch the space,” Mkandawire said.

He indicated that he has several projects he would like to work on to show his artistry including promoting and preserving his grandfather’s music.

“My grandfather, Mjura Mkandawire, may his soul continue to rest in peace was a talented musician. He composed several songs and so I want to take my time to re-record some of them as part of promoting his work but also preservation,” the soft-spoken singer said.

He said he will also continue working with different artists as part of bringing out freshness and also variety to his collection.

The past has seen Mkandawire and team shining with Mafilika.

“Mafilika is still there but the members also have their own projects. The group still exists and has been backing different artists but it’s been some time since we worked on an album,” he said.

Mkandawire with his band also released Live Unplugged album.