Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi has turned down Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) offer for him to assist Ronny Van Geneugden at the Malawi national football team.

According to South African magazine Soccer Laduma, the former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets captain has said he is focusing on his job with the Amakhosi.

The club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bobby Motaung confirmed the development but did not reveal reasons for Mabedi’s decision to reject the post.

“We also want to express gratitude at the consideration of one of our technical team members being called to serve the country of Malawi.

“We would like to continue cooperating and collaborating with Malawi (in) various areas. We wish the Malawian national team all the best in the upcoming matches,” reads the statement.

Mabedi was recommended by RVG last week to replace Gerald Phiri Senior whose name was missing on the list of coaches that were selected for various posts by the Belgian tactician.