



Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has called up 19 foreign-based players for March 27 international friendly match against the Flames in Kampala.

Desabre has only called four local-based players from a squad of 23 as the two teams tune-up for their upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations’ (Afcon) qualifiers.

England’s fourth-tier League Two side Yeovil Town defender Bevis Kizito Mugabi is one of the foreign-based players that have been called up.

“I have been in contact with most of players on phone and we discussed a lot, but I believe the game will help us to make a good evaluation,” Desabre was quoted as saying by The New Vision.

The Flames and African champions Cameroon are group B joint leaders with a point each from their 1-0 margin wins over Comoros and Morocco, respectively while Uganda lead Group L of the Afcon qualifiers with three points also from one game. Their group also has Tanzania, Lesotho and Cape Verde.

Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) said he would name his foreign legion for the game this coming week.

Uganda qualified for the 2017 Afcon and RVG believes they will give his charges a stern test.

