



Be Forward Wanderers have warned players who are yet to report for pre-season training that they risk forfeiting their salaries.

The Nomads resumed training on Tuesday and, as of on Friday morning, five players; namely former captain Joseph Kamwendo, Jaffalie Chande, Harry Nyirenda, vice-captain Lucky Malata and Blessings Tembo had not reported.

Team manager Stevie Madeira said none of the five had given an excuse, “and, therefore, we take it that they are absconding work”.

He added: “If an employee absconds from work without any explanation it becomes a disciplinary issue and we have told them to resume training immediately or risk either forfeiting or having their pay deducted.”

However, Kamwendo on Friday said it is not by design that he is not reporting for training.

“I have an issue with the club that has not yet been finalised. Anyway, I wouldn’t want to comment on the issue,” he said.

On his part, Malata said: “There was nothing much really…I will report for training.”

Tembo’s manager Jimmy Linje said there were some outstanding contractual issues between his client and the Nomads.

“So, I asked him to wait until we sort them out. Hopefully, we should sort it out by next week,” he said.

Chande and Nyirenda could not be reached for comment on Friday, but Madeira said he has seen a photo on social media capturing Chande at his former club Nyasa Big Bullets’ training.

“Now, here is a player who has a running contract and is not reporting for duties, but finds time to attend another team’s training,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Esau Kanyenda—who recently tendered his resignation to the club—has since resumed training.

“Yes, ‘Mamba’ is back, he has been training with us,” said Madeira. n

The post Wanderers warn ‘absconding’ players appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link