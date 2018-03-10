There is no new MCP with Chakwera at the helm. It is the same old party with its dirty tricks.

Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma has said that the party cannot rule the country under its current leader Lazarus Chakwera who is taking the MCP to dark days.

Chatinkha made the remarks during a press briefing where she was announcing that she has resigned from the party.

She said Chakwera has no progressive political strategy apart from telling Malawians that the party will take over government in 2019.

“This is a deadly political game where only Malawians will become the big losers,” she said.

According to Chatinkha, Chakwera is also taking MCP to dark old days due to his failure to listen to opposing views.

“Dictatorship and tyranny are the order of the day; the party is rolling back the democratic gains that were made in the past 20 years under Hon. Gwanda Chakuamba and JZU Tembo. Malawians fought to end authoritarian and despotic rule; Chakwera is taking MCP back to the dark days,” she said.

She also dismissed claims that the party is rebranding under Chakwera saying there is a new evil conspiracy going on in MCP.

“This conspiracy has nothing to do with building or uniting the party, it has nothing to do with rebranding or strengthening the party, but everything to do with greed and power,” she said.

Chatinkha who has never held public office accused Chakwera of defying the very source of his power, the MCP constitution.

“Chakwera may look like an Angel but let’s remember that the bible says ‘even Satan will appear as an angel of light,” Chatinkha said.

She added that MCP under Chakwera is a party that fuels regionalism, tribalism and nepotism and that’s why she has resigned.

“I am resigning from Chakwera’s MCP because I refuse to be associated with dishonesty and lack of accountability.

“I have endured and preserved enough in the devil’s den and what I have seen is very scary. I have run the race and my crown is in heaven. I had a duty to speak out on these evils and I did and lost friends and family members who turned against me for it in the process. But the truth sets free,” she said.

During the briefing, Chatinkha highlighted that until her resignation she was still a member of MCP because the attempt to illegally remove her by Chakwera was dismissed by the High Court in Blantyre by Justice Potani.