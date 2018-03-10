Civil Sporting Club have announced juicy ambitions to take part in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions next season.

Breaking the news in an interview with Malawi24, Civil general secretary Ronald Chiwaula said currently they are talking to their sponsors (Malawi Government) for approval.

Chiwaula also disclosed the team’s target for the upcoming 2018 season, which is maintaining a top 4 finish and bagging some silverware.

“Indeed we are eyeing CAF football next season and the matter is under discussion with the sponsors. Locally we cannot afford to finish the 2018 league season outside the top four and at least finishing with a trophy. We believe that will be one way of impressing the sponsors to give the nod for CAF football,” said Chiwaula whose team ended fourth in the 2017 league term.

Malawi had two representatives in the CAF competition this season, Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security, who both exited the continental show at the first hurdle.

The current CAF club competition season ends in November with the next campaign set to run from December 2018 until May 2019.

In a related development, Civil have confirmed that Mozambican club Costa do sol have finally cancelled the contract of midfielder Innocent Tanganyika.

The former Epac man signed for Costa last year for K3.7 million.

But the club later changed tune, opting out of the deal and demanding back their K3 million part-payment, with Civil laughing off those demands.

“They have confirmed termination of the deal but we have told them to officially write us before we can start using the player. As regards their part – payment, returning the money is out of the picture but since we are still talking, we will see how best we can tackle that one,” he said.