Mat 26:49-50 “So Judas immediately went up to Jesus and said, “Hello, Rabbi!” and kissed him tenderly. Jesus asked him, “Friend, why are you here?” Then the other men surged forward, took hold of Jesus, and arrested him.”

This is one of the scriptures that amaze me all the time. When Judas was betraying Jesus, he was still called a Friend by our Lord Jesus. Plotting to kill someone is the demonstration of betrayal and hatred towards them.

Though Judas showed the betrayal, Jesus still regarded him as a friend. He demonstrated that he was not an enemy of Jesus even at the very hour of betrayal. What a mentality for our Master.

He shows us not to have an enemy in life. If anything, let them call you their enemy but regard them as friends. Do not take into account whatever bad they did or are planning to do. By doing so you ease yourself and you become a winner.

He didnt stop at Judas, even all those who were involved in His death, He forgave them instead of writing their names in a small diary as some people do.

Luk 23:34 “Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots.”

The only thing that we can owe people is the Love. Otherwise dont count anything against them.

Rom 13:8 “Do not owe anyone anything—except to love one another. For the one who loves another has fulfilled the Law.”

Its ridiculous to see someone failing to sleep because somebody has wronged them, when the offender himself is sleeping soundly. You are adding another loss of sleep to the things you have already lost.

This is the reason God tells us that our anger should not reach evening to avoid giving the devil enough work of torturing you in the evening. An angry person is a workshop of the devil. Never make yourself free workshop for the enemy. Forgive, love and move forward.

Eph 4:26-27 “Be angry, yet do not sin.” Do not let the sun set while you are still angry, and do not give the devil an opportunity to work.”

Apart from being tortured by the devil when you don’t forgive, your sins wont be forgiven. There is much you can lose. Mat 6:14-15 “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”

Prayer

Thank you Father for teaching me to love those who hate me. I will love everyone and will treat them nicely. I will owe no hatred to anyone except love. In Jesus Name.Amen.

