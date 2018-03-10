Female artists on Wednesday came out guns blazing and opened their chests as they tackled various issues they are facing during a show dubbed Melanonia Exhibit at Kwa Haraba Art Gallery and Café in Blantyre.

The event, which attracted an impressive audienc,e disappointed in that it started late.

However, one of the organisers blamed this on power outage.

Hosted by Times Television presenter Sharon Chirwa, the Melanonia Exhibit proved one thing; that women have the skills to excel in different art disciplines although poetry ruled the world on the day.

Through their performances, the female acts highlighted the challenges that women encounter in their day-to-day life.

Some went on to talk about the beauty of a black woman while others went on to hit at men for mistreating them.

The event was organised by Creative Menace with the help of Vilipanganga Poetry Movement, which hosts poetry gatherings at the venue every Wednesday.

The stage was exclusively for women on the day.

Leme, Maclean, Gaudy, Elizabeth, Nyatho, Brema, Dark Shadow, Chimwemwe, Angali and Panacea were some of the artists who performed on the night.

Angali said she was excited to participate in the event which gave her the chance to speak out as a woman.

“It was an amazing night and it was nice to see female artists coming together to speak with one voice on the issues that affect them. We all had the same ideas and, as such, this platform was all about giving a voice to women to express themselves and there were no restrictions,” Angali said.

Truly, it was a platform where women had all the freedom to touch on any issue, including their bodies.

Marketing Manager, Deborah Chikwana, said the aim of the event was to showcase and promote art in the country.

“The theme of the show, and their poems, was ‘The Journey of the African Woman’, all trials, celebrations and experiences,” Chikwana said.

Chikwana said they, as Creative Menace, are an organisation that supports artists.

“Melanonia was one of our projects; a digital poetry anthology which was released in January in which female poets gave us pieces centred on ‘The African Woman’,” she said.

Chikwana said Melanonia incorporates all aspects of being a young black woman.

“Although the poems in Melanonia are centred on the black woman, it is a safe space for people of all creed, gender and race,” Chikwana said.

Chikwana observed that the average woman’s current place in society is a subject that has been discussed for many years.

Chikwana said the anthology does not only highlight all that encompasses womanhood, but it also strives to show just how much talent the youth have.