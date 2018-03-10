Thlupego Chisiza, son to the late Du Chisiza Jr, has shown that he has the potential to continue the journey that his father started with the now forgotten Wakhumbata Ensemble Theatre (Wet).

With his vibrant slogan ‘As the journey continues’, Du, who died on February 24 1999, entertained theatre lovers for years with his mature plays.

And Thlupego has been following his father’s footsteps with his Lions Theatre.

This time around, Thlupego and Lions Theatre are back with a tribute to Du Chisiza Jr titled What Lies Ahead.

The play was expected to be staged on March 2 at HS Winehouse in Blantyre but, due to circumstances beyond their control, the performance was shifted to today.

Thlupego said yesterday that he has a tall order to satisfy hungry theatre lovers.

“It’s a challenge for me and Lions Theatre. It’s been sometime since Lions Theatre held a performance but we have rehearsed and we are ready to give people the best on Friday (tonight),” Thlupego said.

The actor, who has starred in several plays and has recently been touring with an adaptation play titled Sizwe Bansi Is Dead with Misheck Mzumara, explained that What Lies Ahead is a play whose title is based on his grandfather’s book Africa What Lies Ahead.

“This is a special tribute to my father. It’s now 19 years without him. I miss him. Africa What Lies Ahead was written by my grandfather and, so, in my adaptation, I am tackling issues happening in the country, including the suffering of the people,” he said.

Thlupego said he submitted the script of the play to the Censorship Board, who gave him the go ahead.

“As I said last time, we could have staged this play on February 24 but things could not work. I call upon theatre lovers to come in their large numbers and be part of this special tribute,” the actor said.

He also said that they would be professional by starting the performance on time.