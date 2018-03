Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, has reiterated government’s commitment to promote infrastructural development, especially in hard- to-reach areas in an effort to spearhead socio-economic development. Mhango made the remarks during the launch…

The post Mutharika govt eyes improved infrastructural development in rural Malawi appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link