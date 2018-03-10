Prince Richard, a cousin to Queen Elizabeth II, will visit Malawi next week.

During the visit, Prince Richard who is The Duke of Gloucester, will meet President Peter Mutharika.

A statement from the British High Commission to Malawi says the duke is expected to jet in on 12 March for the four day visit which will shine a spotlight on the progress the UK and Malawi are making together in fighting local and global challenges.

“He will start his visit by celebrating a “Commonwealth Big Lunch” with stakeholders in the education sector and 100 schoolgirls who are beneficiaries of the UK’s investments in Girls education,” says the statement.

Among other activities, the Royal Highness will travel to Kasungu to see a UK Aid-funded project that supports climate change-affected communities to recover their agricultural systems and he will as well unveil Malawi’s dedication to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy – Chimaliro Forest.

The Duke will also travel to Liwonde National Park to see the significant achievements that Malawi has made with UK support in its fight against illegal wildlife trading. As patron of the Lilongwe Wildlife Trust, he will join their 10 year anniversary celebrations.

“The visit will contribute to the build up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting that will take place in London in April this year, and the London 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference that will take place in October, where Malawi is expected to have a central role at both events – showcasing achievements and driving ambition for future change,” says the statement.

Meanwhile British High Commissioner to Malawi, Holly Tett has said the visit by The Duke of Gloucester exemplifies the strong friendship that exists between Malawi and UK.

“It is also encouraging that the President will visit London next month for the Commonwealth Summit and that Malawi will have a good story to tell on so many issues including health progress, education, the illegal wildlife trade and human trafficking.

“These are truly exciting times for both our countries to take our partnership to another level, re-energise the Commonwealth as a grouping through which we can together tackle the issues that matter to our people,” she said.

The Duke who was born in 1944, is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, and 2nd son of Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, who was the third eldest son of George V, and Princess Alice. At the time of his birth he was 5th in line to the throne but is now 24th.