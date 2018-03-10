



Super League of Malawi (Sulom) vice General Secretary, Thokozani Chazema, has joined Treasurer, Tiya Somba-Banda, in aspiring for the league governing body’s presidency ahead of elections scheduled for next year.

Speaking from the Democratic Republic of Congo where he is on a Malawi Defence Force assignment,

Chazema on Thursday confirmed that he was interested in heading Sulom, which manages 16 topflight teams.

“I promise good governance that would entail proper structures in the league, particularly the secretariat, which is a skeleton as of now. This would be a trigger in operationalising professionalisation of the game,” he said.

The next Sulom president faces a daunting task to revamp the body, which has messed up television broadcasting rights, is over by dependent on TNM sponsorship and is failing to put proper structures at the depleted secretariat.

Sulom has failed to implement projects such as Mpira Sacco and enforce Club Licensing due to its frosty relationship with Football Association of Malawi. Transparency and accountability remains a challenge at Sulom, which last held an annual general meeting in 2016.

Clubs in the league continue to close shop with Epac, Blantyre United and Max Bullets all gone.

Banda and Chazema have declared their interest in the position following incumbent President, Innocent Bottomani’s recent announcement that he would not seek re-election after serving two four-year terms of office.

Nonetheless, just like Banda, who feels he has gained enough experience in Sulom and deserves a bigger post, Chazema also sung the same jazz. “My experience from the grassroots management of football, thus club level, that transcended to Super League management, serving as an interim executive committee member during the leadership crisis at Sulom, the two terms as a vice General

Secretary have given me enough experience,” Chazema said.

The last Sulom elections took place in March 2015. Each club was represented by three officials.

Sulom electoral code of 2015 stated that “any nomination by members (affiliates) of Sulom shall be proposed by one member (affiliate) and seconded by another (affiliate). Each nomination shall be signed by the chairman of the club (affiliate) proposing and the chairman of the club seconding such nomination.

“Any nomination by individual members of the incumbent Executive Committee shall be in writing and duly signed by the Member of the Executive who is proposing and seconded by another Member of the Executive.”

To contest for a Sulom position one must not have been convicted of a criminal offence in the previous seven years and must “have already been in active association football for a period of not less than five years.

“A candidate must have fair knowledge of the Laws of the Game, the constitutions and regulations of the Sulom, Football Association of Malawi as well as Fifa statutes and disciplinary code .A candidate must be of good standing in society.”





