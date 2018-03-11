



LILONGWE (Malawian Watchdog)—A former ordinary member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma has attracted the wrath of Malawians for burning the party’s cloth when she announced that she has resigned from being a party member.

Chatinkha was fired from the party for undermining the party’s leadership and almost a year after her firing, she has all along been claiming to still be MCP member.

Addressing the press from her house in the capital Lilongwe, Chatinkha announced her resignation as member of MCP.

Perhaps to mean what she had just said, Chatinkha, in full of view the press, put on fire all the MCP materials mostly party cloth she possessed.

However, this has not gone down well, with some Malawians who have described her action as a childish PR stunt.

Malawi social and economic analyst Henry Kachaje had no kind word for the Chidzanja daughter.

“Bakili Muluzi was once its (MCP) Secretary General. He quit that party. Sanaotche nsalu. (Didn’t burn party cloth)

“The late Hon Gwanda Chakwamba was once its President. He quit that party. Sanaotche nsalu.

“Hon Nicholas Dausi was once its Vice President. He quit that party. Sanaotche nsalu.

“We can give example upon example of more noble people who held more influential positions who quit that party but none of them did such a thing.

“Then comes this ordinary member, whose main identify with that party we are told is being “a daughter of….”

“No comment. But zinazi we can be ignoring real mental illness that needs urgent treatment ndithu. Misalatu imayamba ngati masewera nthawi zina,” said Kachaje.





